Commitment No. 3
A lifelong Tulane fan, Destrehan defensive lineman Noah Taliancich finally received his dream offer from the Green Wave last week. After taking some time to process the good news, he committed Mon...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news